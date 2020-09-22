Ghasemi urges France to support Iranians against US pressure

The Head of Iran-France Parliamentary Friendship Group Anne Genetet along with another member of the French National Assembly François Cormier met and held talks with Bahram Ghasemi on Tuesday.

Both sides conferred on bilateral relations, US sanctions, and recent developments in the Security Council and decided to continue the cooperation between the two parliaments via videoconference due to the spread of coronavirus.

Ghasemi went on to say that French parliamentary members are expected to express their support for the Iranian people, especially after the US imposed its inhumane sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

FA/FNA 13990701000778