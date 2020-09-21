Russia has no fear of US sanctions over arms deals with Iran

According to TASS, He made the remarks on Monday, noting, “We are not afraid of US sanctions, we are used to them.”

“It will not affect our policy in any way. Our cooperation with Iran is multifaceted, defense cooperation will progress depending on the two countries' needs and mutual willingness,” he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Saturday evening that the US has reimposed UN sanctions against Iran. The foreign ministers of three European countries, known as E3 reaffirmed their full commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in a joint statement in response to US claims of returning the UN sanctions on Iran.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the US - the UN conventional arms embargo is set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, claimed it has triggered a "snap back," or resumption, of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, which would take effect at 8 pm on Saturday night (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

FA/PR