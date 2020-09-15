  1. Politics
Iranian, Russian diplomats discus Syria’s developments

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and special representative of the Russian president for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov held talks about the latest developments in the region, especially Syria.

In a meeting in Moscow, Jalali and Bogdanov discussed the ongoing developments in the region as well as the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

They also exchanged views on the Astana Peace Process on Syria, as well as the developments regarding Palestine, and Iran’s nuclear deal.

Jalali and Bogdanov stressed the need for continued cooperation and consultations between Iran and Russia over regional issues, calling for constant contacts and meetings in the future.

Iran and Russia have formed a strong alliance in recent years, with both supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s legitimate government against foreign-backed militancy.

