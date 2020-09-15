Iranian, Russian diplomats discus Syria’s developments

In a meeting in Moscow, Jalali and Bogdanov discussed the ongoing developments in the region as well as the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

They also exchanged views on the Astana Peace Process on Syria, as well as the developments regarding Palestine, and Iran’s nuclear deal.

Jalali and Bogdanov stressed the need for continued cooperation and consultations between Iran and Russia over regional issues, calling for constant contacts and meetings in the future.

Iran and Russia have formed a strong alliance in recent years, with both supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s legitimate government against foreign-backed militancy.

MR/13990625000149