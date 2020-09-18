US sanctions on Iran futile, not to work: Lavrov

"The problem is that recently, as you know, the US authorities have demonised Iran, which got labelled as the main problem of the region in question, as well as of other regions of the world where Iran gets accused of meddling in local countries' internal affairs, one way or the other," said Lavrov in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

"The United States essentially seeks to set the whole dialogue on Mideastern and North African problems on an anti-Iranian track," he added.

"First of all, that is futile, as a reliable and sustainable resolution of problems is possible only through agreements between all parties involved, while the entire current logic of the US policy is set on making Iran the focus of all containment and punishment efforts, with regime change being presented as the only thing that would let the whole region breathe freely," Lavrov said, stressing, "That is a dead end."

Russian Foreign Minister went on to say, " The sanctions that are being used in a bid to strangle Iran did not work before and will not work now. Iran has expressed its readiness for dialogue on numerous occasions, and that readiness remains – a readiness for dialogue that cannot be based on ultimatums that the US side periodically brings forth. We will help start such dialogue. "

"Together with the European states and China, we stand for the JCPOA on settling the Iranian nuclear issue, which was approved by the UN Security Council in 2015, and which is now being destroyed by the US, which focuses on their drive to demonise Iran. The discussions in the UNSC continue, with 13 out of 15 of its members opposing the attempts to destroy the JCPOA and to blame Iran for everything that's been happening," he noted.

ZZ/SPUTNIK