Riyadh following Israeli regime’s steps in nuclear prgm.

In the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Gharibabadi expressed his deep worry about Saudi Arabia's failure in implementing the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement as well as the silence of those who always were worried in this fields.

Referring to the covertly nuclear activities by Saudi Arabia, he called on the IAEA and the Board of Governors to ensure that Saudi Arabia adheres to its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

"Despite repeated requests of the IAEA, if Riyadh does not cancel its current protocols, IAEA's safeguard tools won't be provided," he said.

Gharibabadi warned that non-implementation of IAEA safeguards at a time when Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing a nuclear program would lead to the concealment of some nuclear activities without being subject to IAEA inspections.

"According to Saudi nuclear activities, the discovery of the construction of nuclear facilities without the knowledge of the IAEA is a matter of grave concern," he added.

"History is repeating itself and Saudi Arabia is using the same way that Israel went through, and they are not committed to any obligations because they are not a member of NPT," said Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations.

He noted, "The IAEA, including the Board of Governors, must make it clear to the Saudis that acceptance and adherence to commitments is essential, and therefore transparency and accountability are a prerequisite for such a program."

"The IAEA must call on Saudi Arabia to immediately implement the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," he stressed.

Gharibabadi also urged the members of IAEA, which chose to cooperate with Saudi Arabia, to be conscious in this regard and to respect their commitments under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

