‘White Whale’ to go on screen in Polish festival

Directed by Amir Mehran, the short animated piece will vie at the Short Films Competition section of the event, which will be held on October 9-18.

The 10-minute piece is a story about a war veteran, still in a war-time mindset even though years have passed since the war, searching for the bodies of his fellow soldiers whom he lost at one point during the war, never to be found again.

Warsaw Film Festival is an annual film festival held every October in Warsaw, Poland which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries from all around the world.

