Sep 21, 2020, 4:09 PM

Polls show close competition of Trump, Biden ahead of debate

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Recent polls show that the competition between nominees of the US 2020 Presidential election, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden are close in many states.

According to polls tracking done by ‘Real Clear Politics’, Biden is 6.5 percent ahead of his Republican rival in average. Biden has 49.4% of votes while Trump has 42.9%.

Meanwhile, the former US Vice-President Biden has the lead in many states but this cannot secure his win the November elections as Hilary Clinton also had the lead in polls but failed in the election against Trump.

The latest poll results in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Florida are in favor of Biden but Texas, Montana, and Missouri show an inclination towards Trump.

Experts believe that debates have a great influence on the results of the election. 

Three presidential debates are planned with one additional event for vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. The first presidential debate is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The second debate is set for Oct. 15 in Miami. The third presidential debate is Oct. 22 in Nashville.

