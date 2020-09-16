  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2020, 10:08 AM

Advisor warns of Zionists’ new way of occupying PG states

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs warned the rulers of the UAE and Bahrain of the Israeli regime’s “new approach” for occupying the Persian Gulf countries.

“UAE and Bahraini foreign ministers played in Trump's circus. Zionism, once occupied parts of the Arab World, is now occupying Persian Gulf states with a new approach,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted late on Tuesday in reaction to the recent agreements of the UAE and Bahrain with the Israeli regime.

“Accord with Great Egypt was futile for Tel Aviv; the UAE and Bahrain are the Egyptian islands in terms of size.”

He warned about the repercussion of such normalization deals, saying that insecurity will be the “only souvenir” for the Israeli regime.

On September 11, Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in West Asia

It came roughly a month after a similar announcement by Trump on a deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionist regime to forge formal ties.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the deal as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

Iran has strongly condemned the normalization agreements, saying such moves have sacrificed the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election.

