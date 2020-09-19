Early voting kicks off in four US states

Polling centers opened in the US states of Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming on Friday to allow voters to cast early in-person ballots for the 2020 Presidential Election, according to Sputnik news agency.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the electoral process with a far higher proportion of mail-in ballots expected as voters seek to avoid risking virus contagion by visiting polling centers in person. However, lines were long anyway in places like Virginia

Early turnout in the polling stations appeared high in Minnesota, a critical swing state where both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden plan to visit later in the day.

Early voting begins in Michigan, New Jersey, Vermont, Illinois and South Carolina before the end of September. More than 35 other states will offer in-person voting from roughly five to around 30 days ahead of the November 3 election.

The US sources have announced the main reason of this early voting for prevention of overcrowding due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

MA/Sputnik