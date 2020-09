“Nobody was injured,” the spokesperson for the US embassy in Russia, Rebecca Ross, wrote on her Twitter, TASS reported.

"At approximately 16:20, a Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter at Spaso House, the US Ambassador’s residence in Moscow. He was intercepted by Embassy personnel and turned over to local authorities. Amb [Ambassador] [John] Sullivan was not home at the time, and no one was injured," she wrote.

No further details have been revealed yet.

MR/PR