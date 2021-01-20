  1. Politics
CIA chief Gina Haspel resigns ahead of Biden inauguration

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The Director of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Gina Haspel, who had been appointed by US President Trump in 2018, announced her resignation late on Tuesday, a day before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Haspel is an agency veteran who became the first female CIA director after President Donald Trump tabbed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.

The American media describe Haspel as a controversial figure because she was a supporter of torture during CIA interrogations and CIA set up a secret prison in Thailand under her supervision.

Haspel's long tenure within the agency also included taking part in the torture of Al-Qaeda suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, now clearly an illegal activity that is one of the darker blemishes on the CIA's reputation – though Trump thought it was a good thing.

