Haspel is an agency veteran who became the first female CIA director after President Donald Trump tabbed Mike Pompeo to be secretary of state.

The American media describe Haspel as a controversial figure because she was a supporter of torture during CIA interrogations and CIA set up a secret prison in Thailand under her supervision.

Haspel's long tenure within the agency also included taking part in the torture of Al-Qaeda suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, now clearly an illegal activity that is one of the darker blemishes on the CIA's reputation – though Trump thought it was a good thing.

MA/FNA13991101000073