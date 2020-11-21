  1. Technology
Iranian business-technology delegation to attend GITEX 2020

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation comprised of representatives of business and technology teams will take part in the GITEX 2020 exhibition in Dubai.

According to the Iranian Vice Presidency Office for Science and Technology, representatives from Iranian knowledge-based firms will attend the event to showcase their latest achievements and study the investment and cooperation prospects.

Earlier in July, the Innovation and Prosperity Fund announced it was preparing 20 selected teams to send to the GITEX exhibition of the Future Stars section. Companies are evaluated in terms of having the final product produced, export capacity, and being knowledge-based, according to the National Innovation Fund.

GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference that takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2020 edition of the event will be held in 26 Exhibiting Sectors, some of which are e-commerce, artificial intelligence, robotics, health, global smart cities, future transportation, blockchain, privacy and cybersecurity, digital and social media.

The event will be held on December 6-10, 2020.

