At least one security officer has lost his life in the event, the spokesman to provincial governor Ata Ullah Khogyani informed.

According to Khogyani, the killed individual was an NDS soldier, and the cause for the blast was a roadside improvised explosive device (IED).

At least three other security forces have been injured.

No group or individual has claimed the responsibility of this explosion, yet.

