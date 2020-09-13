Cooperation of three branches can help solve problem

Speaking on Sunday evening in a joint press conference between heads of three branches, Rouhani said, “We discussed important issues mainly economic problems that people of the country are grappling with.”

He added, “We also discussed investment field and removal of production barriers as emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and effective decision were adopted in line with removing the existing barriers facing ahead of production sector especially in the year named after Surge in Production.”

Rouhani reiterated that cooperation and coordination of three branches of the government can help accelerate solving economic problems facing the country and added, “Undoubtedly, Iranian Parliament and Judiciary Branch can assist the executive branch of the government in solving problems especially in the current situation that the country is facing toughest US sanctions and also coronavirus pandemic.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the conspiracies orchestrated by the United States and Zionist regime in the region and added, “Under such circumstances, effective steps should be taken to safeguard security and stability in the region.”

Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was the next speaker who said, “Today, enemies have waged full-fledged psychological, media and economic war against the country and are after making people disappointed. In the current situation, cooperation of three branches of the government can foil plots of enemies waged against the country.”

He pointed to the spread of the COVID-19, in the country and added, “The country could alleviate adverse effects of the disease in cooperation with the people so that people played a very constructive and key role in the fight against COVID-19.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was the last speaker who said, “Focusing on solving problems facing the noble people of the country is the most important and major concern of all government officials.”

It is hoped that giant steps will be taken in line with settling economic problems of people, he emphasized.

Turning to UAE and Bahrain normalization ties with the Zionist regime, Ghalibaf said, “The fact is that today the United States and the Zionist regime are seeking to normalize Zionist regime's relations with the countries of in Persian Gulf region forcibly, so that such normalization tie will spread insecurity and instability in the region.”

