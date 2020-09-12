IRGC condemns Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization

In a statement on Saturday, IRGC strongly condemned the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and the Zionist Regime and noted, “The callous ruler of Bahrain must be waiting for the hard revenge of the soldiers of Quds and the Muslim nation of the country.”

“The shameful act of Al-Khalifa and the Bahraini Regime in establishing relations with the Zionist regime, which was done against the will of the Muslim people of this country, is a great folly and lacks any legitimacy and will receive appropriate responses,” it read.

According to the statement, normalization of relations between a number of Arab countries and the Zionist Regime will never achieve its goals. It is a conspiracy organized by the White House which seeks to impose humiliation on Muslim nations and plunder their resources and wealth.

The statement added that the evil action of the Bahraini Regime will not have any achievements for the US and the Zionist Regime, noting that Muslims especially the Shia Muslims of Bahrain will take strong revenge on those who brought oppression, terror, violence, war, and insecurity to the region.

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the Bahrain-Israeli tie normalization, calling it a shameful and humiliating act by the Bahrain government.

