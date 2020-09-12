Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Saanei

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Ayatollah Saanei to his family and students and pray the Almighty God to bestow forbearance for his bereaved families on this loss.

The late Ayatollah Saanei was one of the students of the theological course of Fiqh (Jurisprudence) and Principles and a close associate of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), he said.

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the late Ayatollah Saanei served in important judicial responsibilities, noted the Leader, adding, may the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace.

