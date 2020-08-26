Ayatollah Khamenei condoles demise of Hosseinian

In a brief message on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the “resistance, indefatigability and frankness” of Hosseinian in adopting revolutionary stances.

The leader condoled the demise to the family, friends, and colleagues of Hosseinian.

Ruhollah Hosseinian, head of the Islamic Revolution Document Center, passed away on Tuesday and was laid to rest on Wednesday in Tehran.

The former Iranian lawmaker, who had a history of heart problems, had been hospitalized at Khatam-ol Anbia hospital on Monday.

He had served in the judiciary branch in Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Mashhad while also representing Islamic Revolutionary Court in the Intelligence Ministry. He also represented Tehran in the 8th Iranian Paliament.

Hosseinian has also written several books on the history of Shia Muslims in Iran, Iranian contemporary history, and Islamic issues.

