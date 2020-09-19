Leader to address Iran-Iraq war veterans on Mon.

The speech is to be held at 9:00 a.m. local time to address above one million of Iran's veterans on the occasion of the national Holy Defense Week, annual commemoration of the 1980–1988 Iran–Iraq War .
TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, is to go live on a televised program to address the Iran-Iraq war veterans on Monday morning.
