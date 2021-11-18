Leader condoles demise of Ayat. Mohsen Mojtahed Shabestari

Issuing a message, the Leader offered his condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Mohsen Mojtahed Shabestari to the family and children and all his devotees in Tehran and East Azarbaijan province.

Ayatollah Khamenei also praised late Ayatollah Shabestari for his valuable efforts in the seminary of Tehran and the time he was iIam Jumu'ah of Tabriz for a long period of time.

Ayatollah Shabestari was among the most successful clerics who were active in social services and the administration of seminaries in Tehran and Tabriz, Leader asserted.

Elsewhere in his message, the leader asked mercy and forgiveness for him from God.

Ayatollah Mohsen Mojtahed Shabestari was an Iranian Shia cleric and politician.

He was Representative of the Leader in East Azerbaijan and fourth Imam Jumu'ah for Tabriz in the northwest of Iran after the Iranian Islamic Revolution from 1995 until 2017.

Mojtahed Shabestari was a member of the Ahl Al-Bayt World Assembly. Shabestari paassed in Tehran on 17 November 2021.

