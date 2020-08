In a message on Monday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised Mousavian as an expert on Islamic banking and related issues, describing his absence as a ‘loss’.

The Leader went on to express condolences to the honorable family of Mousavian.

Mousavian was a member of the Central Bank of Iran’s jurisprudential council and died of COIVD-19 on Sunday in Qom.

He has written several books on Islamic banking and related fields.

