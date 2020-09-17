Chinese official calls for coop. expansion with Iran

In a meeting with Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh, Iran's envoy to China, Li said his country is ready to contribute to the stable development of cooperation with Iran in various dimensions, as well as establishing a joint understanding between the two countries to increase mutual ties.

The Iranian ambassador to China, for his part, thanked China for its support for Iran in combat against the coronavirus epidemic and praised China's valuable support in the international arena.

He expressed Iran's readiness for strengthening friendly cooperation with China in various fields and for deepening comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

HJ/IRN84043028