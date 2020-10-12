Iran not after a borrowed fragile security

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi emphasized the duty of the IRGC and the Army in maintaining the security of the Iranian nation in terms of producing defense equipment indigenously.

“Security will be fragile if it is borrowed”, he told Mehr News Agency on Monday and explained, “If a country provides its security through purchasing weapons and defense equipment from another country, this kind of security won’t be stable and permanent when the other party refuses to sell such equipment.”

Therefore, Iran Armed Force, specifically Iran Navy attaches great importance on relying on indigenous knowledge to produce its defense equipment, he said and added, “Not only Iran Army produces homegrown defense equipment, but also, under the leader’s guidelines, it is doing its best to improve this equipment in terms of quality and quantity.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “As the Iran Navy has achieved good results in the field of vessels, planes and drones, therefore, by the end of the current year, every few months, the Iranian nation will hear good news about a piece of new defense equipment.”

