Any threat against ideals of Islamic Rev. to be responded

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution attaches importance to the Iran Air Force due to its great potentials, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army said on Wednesday,

Today, the experts in Iran Air Force have made significant progress in various fields, including the UAVs, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said.

He went on to say that the Iran Armed Forces has the capability to respond to any threat that is against the interests and ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the capabilities of the Iran Armed Forces, Mousavi added, "We will respond to any threat that is against the interests and ideals of the Islamic Revolution with all our might."

