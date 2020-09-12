MP emphasizes strengthening economic ties with China, Russia

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sat., Seyyed Kazem Delkhosh pointed to setting up a special Commission of “Club of Sanctioned” in the Parliament and added, “A major part of country’s economic problems is due to the fact that we have not used the capacity of regional and friend countries especially in the economic, monetary and financial fields optimally.”

Presently, the value of our national currency is depreciating, he said, adding, “In contrast, foreign currencies such as ‘euro’ and ‘dollar’ are becoming more expensive day by day and a drastic solution must be found to solve this problem.”

He further pointed out that Iran should enhance its economic ties with countries like Russia, China, and Turkey in order to overcome the country’s economic problems.

If the purpose of setting up “Club of Sanctioned” Committee is to make neighboring countries more united, especially in the economic field to stand against sanctions and coercion of the West, it is very good, he said, stating, “Under such circumstances, I agree with the formation of a special “Club of Sanctioned Commission” in the parliament.”

The member of the Parliament reiterated that Iran should use high capacities of powerful countries like Russia to counter sanctions optimally and consequently, the country should expand its trade and business ties with its allied countries.

