US not to reach its goals through propaganda, bullying

“The US will certainly not succeed in its claim that it would return all the sanctions against Iran later in September,” Rouhani said during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“It is another meaningless and baseless claim by the US, as it deprived itself of any right when it walked out of the [nuclear] deal in 2018.”

Rouhani reassured that the government will employ all its power, especially through foreign diplomacy, to prevent such a thing to happen.

US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo has made a new claim by alleging that regardless of the UN Security Council’s recent rejection of an anti-Iran Washington-drafted resolution, the world body’s sanctions against Tehran will automatically return on September 30 as per UNSC Resolution 2231, which endorses Iran’s nuclear deal with six world powers.

Meanwhile, the remaining parties to the nuclear deal, in a statement on Tuesday, “reaffirmed that the United States unilaterally announced its cessation of participation in the JCPOA on 8 May 2018 and that it had not participated in any JCPOA-related activities subsequently… therefore [it] could not be considered as a participant State."

Rouhani added, "The United States wanted to defeat us economically and make us surrender to its unworthy bullying; however, today, we can see despite the temporary obstacles created in our economic ties and trades due to the coronavirus, the Central Bank of Iran has allocated $14.5 billion to provide people with essential goods.”

He noted that while the coronavirus pandemic has slashed major economies in the world by up to 20%, Iran’s economy has contracted only by 3%.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani expressed gratitude to people for meticulously observing coronavirus-related health protocols during mourning rituals of Muharram.

“I would like to thank all the religious preachers and enthusiastic eulogists who, with their new initiatives, performed this year’s Muharram rituals, while observing all health protocols.”

“Such vigilance helped us not to give any excuse to the enemies.”

MR/5013647