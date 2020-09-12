Iran exports $2.5bn products to Arab countries in 5 months

Farzad Piltan made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sat., and reiterated, “Islamic Republic of Iran exported about $2.5 billion worth of non-oil goods to the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf and West Asian regions in this period.”

Iran’s non-oil products were exported to the countries including Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Syria, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and Bahrain in this period, he said, adding, “Accordingly, Iran has not exported any product to Saudi Arabia and Yemen during the first five months of the current year.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Piltan pointed to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic and added, “Iran’s exports value registered some $3.5 billion decline due to the spread of coronavirus and closure of Iran’s borders with neighboring countries as well as stoppage of trade ties across the region and globe.”

It is expected that country’s exports decline will be compensated by the yearend with reopening of borders and resumption of trade exchanges in international arena, he emphasized.

Of $24.6 billion worth of Iran’s total foreign trade in this period, 38 million tons, valued at $10.9 billion, of which is related to exports while 13.8 million tons, valued at $13.7 billion, is related to the imports share, he added.

