Mar 17, 2021, 11:21 AM

MP calls on Europe not to follow Americans' bullying policy

MP calls on Europe not to follow Americans' bullying policy

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Describing the US sanctions against the Iranian people as hostile and oppressive, MP Zonnour called on European countries not to follow the US policy of coercion and bullying.

The new Slovakian Ambassador to Tehran Ladislav Ballek met and held talks with the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour.

Unlike other European countries, Slovakia has not created any obstacles or problems for the Islamic Republic of Iran, said Zonnour in this meeting, hailing that the relations between Iran and Slovakia have always been warm, friendly, and the attitude of the Iranian people towards this country has always been positive.

Expressing Iran’s readiness to develop and strengthen relations with Slovakia, he said, “In this regard, Iran’s Parliament welcomes the promotion of interaction and cooperation with the Slovak Parliament in all fields, and the formation of parliamentary friendship groups is one of our strategic goals to activate relations between the two countries.”

Referring to Slovakia’s geopolitical position in Eastern Europe, he said, “Slovakia is a factor to connect Iran to Central Europe.”

He also described the US sanctions policy against the Iranian people as hostile and oppressive, calling on European countries not to follow the US policy of coercion and bullying.

The Slovak Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran also called Slovakia the bridge between Iran and Europe, saying "There is a lot of capacity to improve relations between the two countries and Slovakia is fully prepared to assist the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields."

The Slovak ambassador described Iran as a gateway to Central Asia, noting "We would like Iran to see Slovakia as a gateway to Central Europe."

