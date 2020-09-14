Setting up ‘Club of Sanctioned’ to help boost economy

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Mohammadreza Pour-Ebrahimi reiterated that setting up the special commission of ‘Club of Sanctioned’ in the Parliament will assist the exchange of cooperation between sanctioned countries, especially in the economic field.

“Launch of this Special Commission can help set up a structure in the world, so that countries, that have been put under sanctions, can establish cooperation and interaction with one another.”

Launch of a special commission of Club of Sanctioned is definitely effective, he said, adding, “There are ways in the world where countries can easily share some of their capabilities and potentials with each other under the agreement they conclude and formation of the commission is in this direction,” he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chairman of Parliament Economic Commission stated, “Sharing the capacities of countries that have been sanctioned can help boost their economies and we can certainly make economic progress in this regard.”

The formation of a Special Commission of the Club of Sanctioned is great capacity and sanctioned countries can exchange cooperation and interaction with each other, he added.

