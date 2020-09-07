Iran,Turkmenistan resume trade via Sarakhs border terminal

Referring to the official inauguration of the new Bridge of Sarakhs which connects the city of Sarakhs in Iran with Turkmenistan, Mohamad Mehdi Rezaie announced that today, for the first time, the gates of this border bridge were opened for 3 days.

According to recent talks and agreements between officials of Iran and Turkmenistan, during this period, ten the Iranian trucks carrying cargo fleet can enter the zero point of the Sarakhs border on a daily basis and deliver their trailers to Turkmenistan’s trucks, he said and added, “Therefore Turkmen drivers can transport Iranian cargos to their final destination and then deliver the empty trailer to Iranian drivers in Sarakhs crossing the border," the head of the Sarakhs Border Terminal told IRNA.

He also added that it is possible to carry out the same operation on this crossing border to transport Turkmen goods by Iranian truck drivers to the country.

Sarakhs border terminal is placed in Khorasan Razavi province, northeast of Iran, and in the common border with Turkmenistan. This border is 186 km away from Mashhad, the center of Khorasan Razavi province. It is to be noted that the nearest city of the opposite country to this border is Sarakhs with a 5km distance.

