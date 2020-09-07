Iran pavilion to be held in Russian Week of High Technologies

According to Iran's vice presidency for science and technology, the National Pavilion of Iran with participation of Knowledge-based companies related to data processing centers, software and services, power supply systems, Russian software, IP technologies, radio and television, artificial intelligence, will be held in Russian Week of High Technologies.

Russian Week of High Technologies brings together several exhibitions, forums and conferences on information technologies, telecommunications, navigation and telematics.

Russia’s largest business platform for the industry’s professionals to network, search for suppliers, generate sales leads, develop new solutions and identify trends of information technologies and telecommunications. The Week includes a wide range of specialised congresses, workshops and other events, which create a unique business atmosphere and offer every opportunity to join the professional audience and share expert opinion and knowledge.

The event will be held on November 2-6, 2020.

