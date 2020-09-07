Knowledge-based products to be used in cyber-defense field

Speaking in two-day event of “Presenting Technological Requirements in Information Technology Security Field, held at the venue of National Development Fund on Sunday, Mohammad-Reza Farajipour said, “We intend to use achievements of knowledge-based firms to meet many of country’s demands in this field.”

He went on to say that Passive Defense Organization has implemented certain programs to support knowledge-based companies especially in cyber defense and security fields.

Seven years ago, the country had deficiency in some key areas and products in the field of cyber defense, but now the country has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology in this field, he said, adding, “Presently, knowledge-based companies have taken giant stride in this field especially in the current tough conditions overshadowing the country.”

It is for years that the National Development Fund and Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology have thrown their weight behind knowledge-based companies, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the salient achievements of knowledge-based firms and added, “Today, seven knowledge-based companies have announced that they have produced Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System which can be used in basic infrastructures of the country.

