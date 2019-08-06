  1. Technology
6 August 2019

ICT min.:

'Smart technology' cannot be sanctioned

'Smart technology' cannot be sanctioned

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Tue. that smart technology cannot be sanctioned.

Digital economy should be substituted with the oil economy, he said, adding, “if we want to have a bright future, we need to build a smart Iran, because, this technology is based on creativity and thought that cannot be sanctioned.”

 ICT minister pointed to the high capacity in the digital economy and added, “digital transformation causes the distribution network to change, so that suitable ways should be provided in the country in order to take advantage of economic blessing of digital economy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Azari Jahromi pointed to the cultural, political and social aspects of digital transformation in the country and added, “currently, the capacity of social networks has reached such a high level that Iranian foreign minister is sanctioned in order not to allow people and politicians in other countries listen his voice through cyberspace.”  

To change lifestyle, planning should be made in order to take advantage of cultural opportunities, ICT minister added.

