Iran indigenizes radiosonde production tech

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Sunday, Samimi added, “the initial stages for the production of radiosonde have been successfully tested in the Space Research Center and the results obtained are comparable with the best foreign products. He highlighted that its software package has been designed in the country.

These radiosondes have been designed in accordance with the country’s meteorological requirements, he said, adding, the parameters considered in these radiosondes meet the meteorological criteria of the country.

A radiosonde is a meteorological device that is used for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure and speed of wind in atmosphere and two elements of 'ozone and radiation' can be measured by these devices, he highlighted.

A radiosonde is a battery-powered telemetry instrument carried into the atmosphere usually by a weather balloon that measures various atmospheric parameters and transmits them by radio to a ground receiver. Modern radiosondes measure or calculate the following variables: altitude, pressure, temperature, relative humidity, wind (both wind speed and wind direction), cosmic ray readings at high altitude and geographical position.

MA/IRN83384289