  1. Technology
25 August 2019 - 13:17

Deputy ICT min.:

Domestic grown digital fortress (Dejfa) increases cyber security 200%

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Deputy ICT Minsiter Hamid Fattahi said on Sunday that cybersecurity project codenamed Digital Fortress (Dejfa in Persian) has improved surveillance and recognition of cyberthreats by 200 percent.

Dejfa is acting as a strong fortress against foreign threats, he said.

In mid-May, 2019, Dejfa was unveiled by the Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi to shield the country from increasing cyber threats targeting Iran’s infrastructure and online businesses.

The Digital Fortress aims to protect citizens’ privacy, deter cyberattacks on infrastructure, help sustain digital services, combat data breaches and online fraud, as well as detect malware in the network and stop its spread.

The Digital Fortress would also help Iran prevent denial-of-service strikes and protect the country’s industrial infrastructure against cyber espionage and sabotage attacks.

