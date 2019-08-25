Domestic grown digital fortress (Dejfa) increases cyber security 200%

Dejfa is acting as a strong fortress against foreign threats, he said.

In mid-May, 2019, Dejfa was unveiled by the Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi to shield the country from increasing cyber threats targeting Iran’s infrastructure and online businesses.

The Digital Fortress aims to protect citizens’ privacy, deter cyberattacks on infrastructure, help sustain digital services, combat data breaches and online fraud, as well as detect malware in the network and stop its spread.

The Digital Fortress would also help Iran prevent denial-of-service strikes and protect the country’s industrial infrastructure against cyber espionage and sabotage attacks.

