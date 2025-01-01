Iran pioneer in fighting against terrorism: Gharibabadi

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks at the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleiman and the first anniversary of the terrorist incident in Kerman Martyrs graveyard.

He said that countering terrorism has been the focus of global attention for years and needs to be noticed more than before.

"Iran is one of the victims of terrorism," Gharibabadi said, adding that Iran is one of the first countries to pioneer in the fight against terrorism at the regional and international levels.

Gharibabadi noted that some countries have turned the issue of terrorism into one of their foreign policy tools which has caused great regional and trans-regional damage.

He said that Iran uses all capacities to ensure that terrorists would not go unpunished.

