Araghchi arrives in Vienna to attend JCPOA Joint Commission

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived Vienna on Monday to attend the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting which will be held tomorrow.

Today, Araghchi will meet and hold talks with some of the heads of the delegations attending this meeting.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be held tomorrow in Vienna, Austria.

