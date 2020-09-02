China hails ‘fruitful’ meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission

In a tweet on Tuesday, the mission wrote “A fruitful meeting of #JCPOA Joint Commission at a critical juncture.”

“All participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement and its full implementation,” is said, adding, “It is the common belief that US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under #UNSCR2231.”

The JCPOA participants released a joint statement after the meeting, reiterating that the United States is no longer a participant to the deal and hence is not entitled to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that UN sanctions against Iran would return as of September 20 claiming that US, as a JCPOA participant, has activated the mechanism.

This is while all other members of the UN Security Council and ‘real’ JCPOA participants have rejected US claims, highlighting that Washington has officially ‘ceased participation’ in the deal back in May 2018.

US recent efforts came after it failed to extend the UN arms embargo against Iran which is due to be lifted in October.

Observers believe recent measures of the United States in the UN Security Council has made the country more isolated and created a rift between the US and its European allies.

