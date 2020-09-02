JCPOA parties agree consensus in dealing with US lawlessness

"The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held in special circumstances as a result of developments in the Security Council regarding JCPOA and the unjustified and illegal action of the United States, so the main focus of the commission was on the need for unity and solidarity against US action," said Araghchi.

"We had frank and constructive talks with the heads of delegations of Russia and China and the political leaders of the three European countries and the representative of the European Union on the next steps and strategies for maintaining JCPOA in order to serve Iran's interests," he added.

"Participants reaffirmed that the United States unilaterally announced its cessation of participation in the JCPOA on 8 May 2018 and that it had not participated in any JCPOA-related activities subsequently. Therefore it could not be considered as a participant state," Araghchi noted.

He went on to say, "All participants emphasized the need to maintain the JCPOA and take the necessary measures in this regard, including the full and effective implementation of the commitments by all parties."

"The only principled way to maintain the JCPOA is that Iran benefits from the profits of this agreement in the field of lifting sanctions, which can only be achieved by taking practical and tangible steps by JCPOA participants," he stressed.

"The reduction of Iran's JCPOA commitments is, in fact, a reaction to the non-fulfillment of the other party's commitments," he highlighted.

Araghchi added, "All members welcomed the joint statement of Iran and the IAEA, which was issued following the recent visit of the Director-General of the IAEA to Iran, and appreciated Iran's initiative in this regard."

The meeting of the Joint Commission to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was held on Tuesday. It was co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid.

Following the meeting, the Commission released a statement and reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement recalling that it is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture.

