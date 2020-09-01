  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2020, 7:01 PM

Swiss Federal Councilor to visit Tehran next week

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The Swiss Embassy in Iran announced that Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis will travel to Tehran next week to commemorate the anniversary of Switzerland's diplomatic presence in Tehran.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Swiss Embassy in Iran wrote, “Federal Councillor @ignaziocassis will make an official visit to Iran from 5 to 7 September 2020 as part of the celebrations marking 100 years of Switzerland's diplomatic presence in Tehran.”

