Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran warns UNSC members not to fall into US’ trap

A spokesman with the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that US seeks to undermine the body by its draft resolution on extending arms embargo on Iran. “Regarding the extension of Iran’s arms embargo I should say that this issue is a threat against the UN Security Council since the US is trying to weaken the body and take its control,” said Seyyed Abbas Mousavi in his weekly presser on Monday.

Iran says external provocations on Beirut blast unacceptable

Iran has reiterated sympathy and support to the Lebanese nation following last week’s destructive blast in Beirut, saying any external provocations with political purposes in this regard are ‘unacceptable’. “The Beirut blast was a huge disaster and it is normal that people are shocked by the incident; however, it is not acceptable for individuals or groups or other countries to misuse the situation to reach their political wishes,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly presser on Monday.

Iran records 2,132 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,132 people and claimed 189 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said. Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 328,844 with the death toll standing at 18,616.

Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan transit corridor operational

The pilot project of the Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan transit corridor became operational under the TIR system with two trucks starting transporting goods from Iran to Afghanistan and finally to Uzbekistan on Monday. According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, following the recent successful opening of the KTAI corridor and the shipment of goods from Shahid Rajaee customs in south Iran to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on 5 August, two transit cargoes from this customs left Dogarun border customs for Afghanistan and then to Uzbekistan on Monday.

Swiss financial channel to facilitate cereals, pharmaceutical

Chairman of Iran-Switzerland Joint Chamber of Commerce said that Swiss financial channel with the Islamic Republic of Iran will facilitate trade of cereals and pharmaceuticals. Sharif Nezam Mafi made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sunday and added, “deal with Iran through Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement (SHTA) is leverage for accessing Iran’s blocked assets which can help improve trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

UNSC must reject US bullying, unilateralism: Iran UN envoy

Referring to US resort to Iran-phobia and the coercion to extend Iran's arms embargo, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said that UNSC must reject US bullying and unilateralism. In a tweet on Monday, Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote, "At the #UNSC, the US is actively resorting to Iran-phobia & coercion to gain support for its unlawful anti-2231 resolution, illegally seeking to extend an arms embargo on Iran." "The Council must reject bullying & unilateralism—again—as it did when US first introduced its draft," he added.

Iran to adopt various methods to unblock frozen assets

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will adopt various methods to unblock its frozen assets in other countries. Referring to the measures taken by the Iranian Foreign Ministry to unblock Iran’s blocked assets in other countries, he noted that the Islamic republic is negotiating with other countries in this regard and will file a lawsuit if necessary.

Iran-Eurasia trade reaches $2.6 billion in 9 months

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union trades reached $2.6 billion in the nine months since October 27, 2019 – when the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was inked between Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union.

Iran, Iraq underscore expansion of mutual ties

In a Monday meeting between the ambassador of Iran to Iraq and the Iraqi minister of justice the two sides underlined the significance of improving bilateral ties between the two countries.

