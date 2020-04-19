Army ready to repel any threat against Iran with high deterrence: top cmdr.

He made the remarks a day after Iran’s Defense Ministry made mass delivery of new combat and surveillance drones, including a jet-powered multipurpose UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) to Army’s Air force and Air Defense Force.

The delivery of these new domestically-manufactured drones doubles Iran’s ability to carry out a variety of air missions, he said.

Sabahi Fard said that the most important achievements and strengths of these drones are the evaluation of the air defense system, including radar and missile systems, the installation of electronic warfare systems in real combat conditions on these drones, and the evaluation of radar systems by placing these drones in exercises and maneuvers.

Army Air Defense Force is ready to repel any threat against the country with high deterrence, he highlighted, adding that it will increase its capabilities day by day.

