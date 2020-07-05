24-hour monitoring of Iran's airspace duty of Air Defense

The Commander of Iranian Air Defence Force, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard made some marks in his visit to different sections of an Air Defence groups in Fordow a northeast city of Qom province in Iran.

The commander mentioned the serious mission of the Air Defence of Iran and said that“The serious duty of the Air Defence Forces is to protect and monitor the country’s sky intelligently with full coverage of the skyspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran 24 hour a day."

The protection of the country’s achievements in various fields is the non-stoppable responsibility of our zealous staffs, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that our mission of protecting would never change in war or peace, all the time we are keeping an eye on Iran's airspace.

