In a message on Saturday to Khaltmaagiin Battulga, Rouhani congratulated the event, hoping for boosting of bilateral ties between the two countries in all fields.

Rouhani wished his counterpart health and success and people of Mongolia prosperity.

Mongolia starts the Naadam festival every year on July 11 in its capital Ulaanbaatar. The event celebrates the achievements of getting freedom and independence from China.

