VP Jahangiri congratulates Independence Day of Uzbekistan

In his message to Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Jahangiri congratulated him on the anniversary of the country's Independence Day.

Stating that the relations between the two countries are developing in different political, economic and cultural dimensions as a result of joint measures and efforts, Jahangiri wrote, "I am confident that the development and consolidation of cooperation between the two countries will increasingly meet the common interests and remove obstacles set by the global spread of the coronavirus."

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani felicitated Uzbekistan’s Independence Day to his counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan's National Day commemorates independence from the Soviet Union on 1 September 1991.

