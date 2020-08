Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian held the telephone conversation on Monday evening.

During the talk, the senior diplomats discussed the issues relating to Iran-France bilateral relations, the latest developments of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the situation in Lebanon in the wake of the recent blast in Beirut’s port.

