No evidence Hezbollah had any involvement in Hariri's killing

Judges read out their judgment at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in a village near The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday 18 August.

​Judge David Re said that 2.5 tons of explosives were into a Mitsubishi truck, adding that the bombing was "undoubtedly a political act".

In February 2005 former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed when a huge truck bomb blew up in Beirut. Hariri, a billionaire construction tycoon, was Prime Minister from 1992 until 1998 and again between 2000 and October 2004.

ZZ/5002121