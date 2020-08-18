  1. Politics
No evidence Hezbollah had any involvement in Hariri's killing

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – ​Judge David Re announced that there was no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Haririr's murder.

Judges read out their judgment at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in a village near The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday 18 August.  

​Judge David Re said that 2.5 tons of explosives were into a Mitsubishi truck, adding that the bombing was "undoubtedly a political act".

In February 2005 former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed when a huge truck bomb blew up in Beirut. Hariri, a billionaire construction tycoon, was Prime Minister from 1992 until 1998 and again between 2000 and October 2004.

