Nasrallah congratulates anniv. of Second Liberation Day

He commemorated the anniversary of the ‘second liberation’ and the memories of great battles fought in regions of Baqaa and Arsal which led to the complete liberation of this region and the expulsion of the terrorist groups.

Nasrallah congratulated the anniversary to the families of martyrs, all the fighters who participated and were injured and sacrificed their lives, officers and soldiers of the Lebanese and Syrian armies, and honorable people of the region who suffered a lot during those years.

Hezbollah chief said that political aspects related to this anniversary will be discussed in his speech on Sunday which will be made on the occasion of Ashura.

