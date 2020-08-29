Nasrallah deplores those trying to target Hezbollah

“Many efforts and funds are being put in Lebanon to target Hezbollah,” Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday night on the 10th eve of the mourning month of Muharram.

“If you look at the source of most of the accounts attacking Hezbollah, you will find that it is from Saudi Arabia,” Nasrallah said, al-Manar television network reported.

He stressed, “We are facing today is unprecedented in the last 50 years,” adding, “ TV and other media outlets are all attacking at the same time because there is one control room behind all these outlets.”

The Hezbollah chief said, “Our battle today is one of the most critical ones after they failed militarily, and it is our duty to confront it.”

He called on the resistance members for strengthening themselves on different aspects, saying, “Each of us should be a soldier or a leader in this battle.”

“We should hold on to out honesty, virtuousness and religious commitment, these are our weapons.”

In this case, he underlined, “We can defeat them with our steadfastness.

He concluded, “I tell the whole world that killing and threatening do not scare us because we do not seek power or money.”

