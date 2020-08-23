Leader receives president, his cabinet on Natl. Govt. Week

The meeting is being held on the occasion of the National Government Week, which started today.

Rouhani is set to deliver a report to the Leader on the government’s latest activities.

The details of the meeting will be published later.

Government Week is observed in memory of former president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and his prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

In late August 1981, a bomb explosion claimed the lives of top officials including the then-president Rajaei and prime minister Bahonar.

The terrorist group of Mojahedin-e Khalgh Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

