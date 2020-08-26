"Today, the head of the Security Council, in response to the question on his [prospective] action regarding a US plan to return sanctions against Iran, said the UNSC was is not in a position to take further action on the US bid because there is no consensus in the [15-member] body. prorogation!" Hamid Baeidinejad Tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, who is the Security Council’s president for August, has dismissed attempts by the US to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran due to a lack of consensus in the 15-member body over such a move.

Djani made the comment in response to a question from Russia and China on the issue during a meeting of the council on the Middle East on Monday.

The UNSC, he said, was “not in the position to take further action” on the new US push to trigger a “snapback” of all UN sanctions on Iran due to a lack of consensus among the member states to take such measures.

Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia expressed hope that Washington would abandon the snapback bid, “which is not only illegal, but simply will not lead to achieving the result that was envisaged by the United States.”

The United States is trying to invoke the “snapback” mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

The United States’ most prominent Western allies have refused to fall into step with the push, which follows Washington’s humiliating defeat in securing an extension of the UN arms embargo against Iran at the UNSC.

